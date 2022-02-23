A few weeks ago, YoungBoy Never Broke Again unveiled his recent project Colors, which – including its deluxe version – sees 20 new tracks from the Baton Rouge star. He then went on to reveal visuals for songs like “Fish Scale,” “Emo Rockstar,” “Bring It On,” and “No Switch” to keep the momentum going.

Today (Feb. 22), he switches up the pace and shares a new track outside of the project, and much like all his other releases, the clip already sits well over a five million YouTube views just a few hours after its initial drop. YB uploaded “I Hate YoungBoy” to his YouTube page writing, “I hate YoungBoy he always talking shit ha ha!!!!” in the caption. Fans speculate it is a direct response to Lil Durk, as Durk dropped off his “AHHH HA” track just yesterday. On “I Hate YoungBoy,” the bold rapper doesn’t hold back one bit as he unloads plenty of clear references and name drops associated with the ongoing situation:

“YoungBoy, they gon’ kill you, you better stop dissin’ them” tell them n***as, “Fuck ’em,” and they know that I ain’t scared of them/ How you talkin’ shit when nothin’ ain’t died about your cousin nem? Quando got no filter, and he say that, they ain’t gon’ fuck wit’ him/ Clean up on aisle O, youngin let that chop blow/ Ayy, my brother let that stick blow, n***a know that’s my smoke

He called me a bitch, that’s India, that be your ho, posted with that stick like Indian, they want my soul/ Post about it, bitch, I got like thirty mill’, my mind gone and I’m gon’ be rich inside my casket once my time gone/ I’m bumpin’ Wooski, turnt up with some groupies while at my home/ Why he drop that whack-ass song? Pussy bitch, you should’ve known

Be sure to press play on YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s brand new track “I Hate YoungBoy” down below.