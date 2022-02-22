A few weeks ago, YoungBoy Never Broke Again unveiled his new project Colors, which – including its deluxe version – sees 20 new tracks from the Baton Rouge star. He then went on to reveal visuals for songs like “Fish Scale,” “Emo Rockstar,” “Bring It On,” and “No Switch” to keep the momentum going.

Today (Feb. 22), he switches up the pace and shares a new track outside of the project, and much like all his other releases, the clip already sits at over a million YouTube views just a few hours after its initial drop. Titled “Opposite,” the new song sees YoungBoy spits some bars over a guitar-led beat about figuring out what’s real:

I thought that you was the opposite, you was the one I was rockin’ with/ I’m the one who would think we’ll never end, get that money, with you I go shoppin’ with/ In the spot with me and my dogs, with a lot of guns and people runnin’ in and out (D-Roc)/ In a brand new whip and I know that it’s clear that I gave my all for (Yeah), for the ones ain’t here and I know that it’s clear that’s who I ball for