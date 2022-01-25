This past weekend, YoungBoy Never Broke Again unveiled his new project Colors, which – including its deluxe version – sees 20 new tracks from the Baton Rouge star. Following visuals for songs like “Fish Scale,” “Emo Rockstar,” “Bring It On,” fans can now enjoy another for “No Switch,” a Tayo, Jason Goldberg, GorillaOnThaTrack, and BboyBeatz-produced effort that continues YoungBoy’s penchant for sending ultra-violent messages to his enemies:

“All these niggas talkin’ ’bout them switches, choppa came automatic, red flag, you know the business, pop his ass, wе drop his ass, that be that green flag activity, all these niggas talkin’ ’bout killin’ mе, so bet, let’s get it started, they know I been a murder man, we bust his brain, jump in that water, hold on, swim like you a shark, bitch, show him he a goldfish, show him how that pole hit…”

Given his current legal status, YoungBoy’s latest string of videos have been largely the same, with shots of his performing the track in different locations around his Utah residence, all mixed with effects courtesy of his go-to director FlyGuyNick. The clip for “No Switch” is no different, save for more unique moments like YoungBoy hunched over an open fire and rocking different outfits in what looks like a small storage room.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Goldberg recently took to social media to reveal that YoungBoy is planning to take a short hiatus of music, which – including other recent drops like Sincerely, Kentrell – is more than well deserved:

“PSA: A select few songs probably (maybe) will drop from now until then but Top will not be seen or heard from into his album approximately #6months from now we have some amazing songs for you thank you for everything #HealingTime #RockPeace #ForeverBro.”

Press play on YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “No Switch” video below.