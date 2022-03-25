Wednesday (March 23) Gucci Mane sat down with Big Boy’s Neighborhood and gave some insight on what factors can have a positive influence on relationships, specifically marriage.

The “Icy” rapper told Big Boy and his morning show crew, “It’s all about the money.”

When they laughed at his requirements, he clarified, “No, I’m serious. You know we got two incomes, my wife is rich as hell. But I feel like for me, it’s just a personal thing. I would’ve never got married if I wasn’t financially well off.”

As he continued to drop gems on the crew, Gucci revealed that ever since he was young he wanted to be married, but that it would have to come with having stability as well.

“Since I was [little], I was like, ‘I wanna be rich. I wanna be married.’ If you ain’t got no money, why would you even want to be married? I would never wanna be broke and married?”

Gucci married businesswoman and model, Keyshia Ka’Oir in 2017 and the two briefly had a TV show, Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir: The Mane Event, which lasted for one season during that year.

“It’s about just being at peace and being happy,” he continued on in the interview.

Gucci seems to know all about keeping his wife happy as he gave his wife a cool $1,000,000.00 as a push present after the couple welcomed their son Ice into the world in December 2021. It was reported that even Beyonce helped to celebrate this birth by gifting the couple a fancy Tiffany and Company silverware dinner set.

In January, The “I Get the Bag” rapper gifted her a huge amount again — another $1,000,000.00 for her birthday and he can be seen spoiling her regularly on social media.

But don’t think Gucci is just about the bling — the rapper also came out with a motivational book in 2020, The Gucci Mane Guide to Greatness, to help you navagaitve life’s tough challenges.