By Regina Cho
  /  03.11.2022

Today (Mar. 11), multi-platinum artist DJ Chose releases his brand new album, MULTI, via Create Music Group. The new project contains 16 new tracks and is self-produced. MULTI includes top features from Gucci Mane, Megan Thee Stallion, Yung Bleu, Fredo Bang, and many more. Fresh off the album, DJ Chose shared two official music videos, “Too Late,” a song to boost one’s confidence after a comeback or heartbreak, and “Prove Me Wrong.”

Prior to the full release, Chose shared the Gucci-assisted “You A Dime” to prep fans for the storm. On the track, Gucci delivers some bars about Ms. Perfect as he rides the Chose-produced beat:

You know she a dime, you can tell by how she smell. Her ex n***a a killer and he just came home from jail/ Bitch so bad, you buy her Gucci, YSL, Chanel, she’s super jazzy all the way from her hair down to her nails/All that body, baby, God, can’t keep it on the shelf, and when she come around, can’t keep my hands to myself/ 

“The reason why I named it ‘MULTI’ is because I multitask a lot. People expect me to be a rapper, but I will make a beat, market it myself, be a DJ when I want to, and more. I’m multi-talented, and now I’m a multi-platinum artist,” shares DJ Chose about the release.

Houston-based rapper created a name for himself after the viral success of “THICK” remix featuring Megan Thee Stallion. THICK became an instant online sensation topping the Hot 100 list. Last year, DJ Chose delivered his Took Me Forever album. The 17 track project included assists from Chubb C, Fredo Bang, and City 3000. He also dropped off singles “BADDIE” and celebrated Christmas by sharing “Naughty Or Nice.”

Be sure to press play on DJ Chose’s brand new MULTI album down below

