Young Dolph’s partner Mia Jaye is continuing her fight against the ongoing violence in Memphis, Tennessee. On Wednesday (Feb. 2), she joined NAACP for a town hall that covered a litany of topics, including the possible methods of crime prevention for the city and life after the rapper’s murder.

“Death is permanent, we can’t take that back,” Jaye told Fox 13 Memphis of how she’s coping with Dolph’s loss. “That one action has torn out the hearts of many when that should be something that should eat away at your conscience to know that you have literally broken the hearts of mothers, grandmothers, sisters, brothers, children, fiancés, the whole family.”

Unfortunately, Dolph’s death is not the first time Jaye has experienced loss related to gun violence. Roughly a year before the “Get Paid” emcee was shot and killed, her brother, a salesman, was shot and killed by “an unhappy customer” at his job. As someone who has personally been affected by crime in Memphis, Dolph’s partner explained that she is striving for “some change.”

“Memphis has broken my heart twice,” she continued. “I’m robotic in a sense to where I’m so determined to make sure that in Adolph’s name and his honor that some change is made.”

Jaye was committed to resolving Memphis‘ crime issue since before Dolph passed away. Following her brother’s death, she launched a campaign titled Black Men Deserve To Grow Old with hopes to protect Black men from gun violence and other brutal crimes.

“When God created each individual, he assigned them a task to fulfill and when these men are taken from this world prematurely, that Task… Purpose… Assignment may be left undone⁣,” she previously wrote on Instagram. “So when I advocate for all the Black Men who are 20 times more likely than their other male counterparts, to die prematurely due to violent crime that happens within OUR community… I am advocating for these men to live out their Purpose and positively impact the Black Community. I am doing this for the Men in my family and Yours.”