Key Glock is considering hanging up his rap career. On Thursday (March 3), the Memphis native said making music doesn’t “hit” like it used to and suggested that he may pivot his career to acting instead.

“Finna go to acting school,” he tweeted. “Doing music don’t hit da same for me anymore.”

Glock didn’t say what has caused his change of heart, but many fans attributed the decision to the loss of his cousin and collaborator, Young Dolph.

“I’m so sorry to hear that,” one person commented. “I can tell you losing Dolph has really hit us true fans hard! It’s hard to not feel empty, cheated, gutted at times. I can’t even imagine how bad it is for you. He stays in our hearts and minds.”

“It can be depressing seeing as that you did a lot of music with your brother and was inspired by him! Take all the time you need to heal,” another person wrote. “Step away if need be but don’t give up completely on it. You’re talented asf.”

Following Dolph’s November death, Glock penned an emotional tribute to him on social media.

“Damn bro, I’m LOST,” he captioned a post at the time. “My heart is torn my brain bout to explode it HURTS when I breathe..why you leave me so soon?? I’ll never be the same, you was my lefthand man, my brother, my cousin, my mentor and drank partner.”

As reported by REVOLT, Dolph was shot and killed while in Memphis last year. Last week, a new suspect was taken into custody in connection with the rapper’s death.

Tragically, a man who assumed the responsibility of taking care of Dolph’s memorial was shot and killed late last month. The man, Jeremiah Taylor, was fatally shot near Memphis’ Getwell Road. See Key Glock’s tweet below.