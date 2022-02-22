One of two new suspects in Young Dolph’s death has been taken into custody. Accordign to news channel WREG Memphis, 27-year-old Devin Burns was booked into the Shelby County Jail in Tennessee on Tuesday (Feb. 22) on multiple counts of aggravated assault and one count of theft of property.

As reported by REVOLT, Burns was one of two men named by police over the weekend as possible persons of interest in Dolph’s case. The second man that police named is 26-year-old Joshua Taylor.

Burns reportedly had open warrants for the aggravated assault and theft of property charges. However, police have not yet revealed how he may be involved in Dolph’s death.

Another suspect, 23-year-old Justin Johnson, who is also a rapper and goes by the stage name Straight Drop; was taken into custody last month after police located him in Indiana. He is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm and theft of property over $10,000.

Cornelius Smith, who is 32 years old, was also charged with the same offenses in relation to Dolph’s death. Both men have pleaded not guilty.

Another man arrested in connection with Dolph’s death, Shundale Barnett, was recently declared missing. Barnett was in the car with Johnson when both men were arrested by U.S. Marshals in Indiana. Barnett is accused of helping Johnson evade authorities and is also charged with criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder and theft of property.

He was released from custody in Indiana on Jan. 21 and was supposed to be extradited to Memphis along with Johnson. However, Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden said last week police have “no idea” where he is. Barnett is currently wanted by the Shelby County Sherriff’s Office in Tennessee.