Authorities are looking for the third suspect involved in the murder of Young Dolph.

According to local Memphis TV station WREG, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant for the arrest of Shundale Barnett.

U.S. Marshals arrested Barnett along with the alleged trigger man Justin Johnson on Jan. 11 in Indiana. Barnett was riding in the vehicle with Johnson when he was captured, and is accused of helping Johnson evade authorities.

Officials said Barnett was charged with being an accessory to a role in helping Johnson flee from Memphis.

WREG reports that after his arrest, Barnett was held in Indiana and was supposed to be extradited to Memphis with Johnson. Officials told the outlet that did not happen.

Instead, Barnett, 26, was released from custody in Indiana on Jan. 21, according to Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden.

Harden told WREG that Shelby County told his department to release Barnett.

“On Jan. 11, Mr. Shundale Barnett was brought to the Clay County Jail by the Indiana State Police from an arrest on I-70. He was booked in the Clay County Jail on an outstanding warrant from Shelby County, Tennessee,” Sheriff Harden explained. “We held them (Barnett), contacted Shelby County, and held him on their warrant and we were contacted on Jan. 21 and they told us that they were no longer wanting to come up and pick up Mr. Barnett and that we were to release him at that time.”

Now, Harden said he has “no idea” where Barnett is. The U.S. Marshals Service said Barnett now faces additional charges of criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder and theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000.

Last week, Johnson and the other murder suspect Cornelius Smith pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and all other felony charges.

The judge has scheduled the next hearing in the case for March 24.