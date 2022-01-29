The two men suspected of murdering Young Dolph made their second court appearance in Memphis, Tennessee on Friday (Jan. 28) morning.

According to local Memphis TV station WATN, Justin Johnson, a.k.a “Straight Dropp” and Cornelius Smith arrived without representation once again. The judge gave them both one more week to hire attorneys.

Both Johnson and Smith declined a public defender during their first court appearance and said they would hire their own attorneys, however if they do not find some to represent them by their next court date the court will appoint public defenders for them

As REVOLT previously reported, Johnson, 23, and Smith, 32, were each indicted on counts of first-degree premeditated murder, attempted first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, theft of property over $10,000, and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, according to the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office.

After announcing that he would turn himself in to authorities, Johnson was instead arrested on Jan. 11, 2022, in Indiana by U.S. Marshals.

He and a passenger, identified as 26-year-old Shundale Barnett, were taken into custody without incident. Johnson waived extradition and was returned to Memphis.

Since investigators believe Barnett helped Johnson avoid capture, he is facing several charges, including accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Johnson’s alleged accomplice was in a DeSoto County, Mississippi jail, serving time for a Dec. 9, 2021 theft charge.

Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis said, “There was enough evidence, enough material evidence, enough support in witnesses to be able to get this case to this point.”

While authorities are confident that Johnson and Smith are the two men pictured on a surveillance video from the day of the shooting, Davis said that the department: “can’t say 100%, but we have enough information to push this particular case to the point that it is now and pursue this in a court of law.”

There was enough evidence, enough material evidence, enough support in witnesses to be able to get this case to this point,” Chief Davis said.

He told the public that the Young Dolph shooting case is ongoing and still very active.

Both Johnson and Smith are being held without bond in the Shelby County Jail. They are due back in court with their attorneys on Friday, Feb. 4.