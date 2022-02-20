The Memphis Police Department has announced two more men have been named as persons of interest in the murder of Young Dolph.

Memphis TV station FOX13 reports that authorities are now searching for Devin Burns and Joshua Taylor.

Burns reportedly has open aggravated assault and theft of property between $10,000-$60,0000 warrants for his arrest.

Police say both men are 26 years old.

BREAKING NEWS:

Person of interest announced in the Young Dolph Murder case.

Police need your help locating this man.

Joshua Taylor he’s 26 years old. pic.twitter.com/mqlCQS8PuQ — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) February 20, 2022

The news arrives mere days after the Shelby County Sherriff’s Office announced that suspect Shundale Barnett is missing after being released from custody in Indiana on Jan. 21. Barnett, who is also 26 years old, was arrested by U.S. Marshals along with the alleged trigger man Justin Johnson on Jan. 11 in Indiana.

Barnett was riding in the vehicle with Johnson when he was captured, and is accused of helping Johnson evade authorities.

Officials said Barnett was charged with being an accessory to a role in helping Johnson flee from Memphis.

The new development brings the total to five individuals police believe either commited the crime or have pertinent infomation regarding the murder.

Last week, Johnson and the other murder suspect Cornelius Smith pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and all other felony charges in a Memphis courtroom.

The judge has scheduled their next hearing for March 24.

Memphis police have maintained that this investigation is ongoing and the possibility of more suspects being involved in the incident was always being looked into.

Dolph was shot and killed on Nov. 17, 2021 while purchasing cookies inside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies in his hometown of Memphis.

Two gunmen were captured on surveillance video during the shooting wearing grey sweatpants, dark hoodies and white face masks. The white Mercedes that the suspects used to flee the scene was located a few days later at an abandoned home just miles from where the “RNB” rapper was shot.

REVOLT has reached out to the Memphis Police Department and will update this article with any new information we receive.