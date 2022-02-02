The Tennessee General Assembly will reportedly vote to pass a statewide law naming Nov. 17 as Adolph Thornton Day of Service in honor of the late Young Dolph.

According to Commercial Appeal, Sen. Katrina Robinson sponsored the bill to celebrate the “Preach” rapper, who was fatally shot on Nov. 17, 2021. Sen. Sara Kyle submitted the bill to the State and Local Government Committee on Tuesday (Feb. 1), praising Dolph for his “spirit of service.”

“He leaves behind a great legacy of a musical empire and a reputation for commitment that is above the pale for most people,” Kyle said. “The Adolph Thornton Day of Service would be a day to not only reflect and celebrate Young Dolph’s contribution to the world of entertainment and community, but a day for Tennesseans to commit to improving the spaces we occupy. It would be a day dedicated to helping others.”

As REVOLT previously reported, Dolph was shot and killed on Nov. 17 while purchasing cookies inside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies in his hometown of Memphis. Two gunmen were captured on surveillance video during the shooting wearing grey sweatpants, dark hoodies and white face masks. The white Mercedes that the suspects used to flee the scene was located a few days later at an abandoned home just miles from where the “RNB” emcee was shot.

Last month, U.S. Marshals announced that the suspected gunmen in Dolph’s killing were apprehended. Justin Johnson was captured in Indiana a few days after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and the Memphis Police Department released his name and image to the public.

Cornelius Smith, the second alleged gunman, was arrested on Dec. 9, 2021 on an auto-theft warrant that involved the white Mercedes Benz that was used in Dolph’s shooting. Additionally, Shundale Barnett is facing charges of accessory after the fact for helping Johnson while he was on the run from authorities.