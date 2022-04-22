Twenty-five years ago, music mogul and global superstar Sean “Diddy” Combs won his first Billboard Music Award. Now, the living legend is returning to host the 2022 awards ceremony. The announcement was made today (April 22) by MRC and NBC.

In 1997, Combs took home trophies for Top Rap Song and Top Rap Artist his multi-platinum album No Way Out, which included classic hits like “Been Around the World,” “It’s All About the Benjamins,” and “I’ll Be Missing You” — a tribute to Combs’ close friend, the late Notorious B.I.G. — featuring Faith Evans and 112.

The REVOLT Chairman — who is currently working on his seventh studio album — won’t only host the ceremony, but will also executive produce the show. Viewers can expect the powerhouse to throw in a few surprises along the way as well.

“This will be unlike any awards show – I’m bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high,” said Combs. “The Billboard Music Awards truly represent the artists and where music is today, so I’m excited to curate the biggest live performances and surprises. The world has to tune in to see.”

The record executive, fashion designer and overall cultural icon has had 37 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 Songs Chart, making the cultural icon the perfect option as the Billboard Music Awards host.

Combs’ talents have blessed him with the opportunity to produce music for the biggest names in the industry like Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, Boyz II Men, Britney Spears, Kanye West and many more — while discovering artists and launching careers along the way.

The Billboard Music Awards will honor the year’s top-performing artists on the Billboard Charts across all genres of music, plus feature spectacular performances. Viewers will also love the unexpected collabs and pop culture moments that are sure to be talked about everywhere.

Mary J. Blige has been announced as the Billboard Icon Award recipient and “Want It All” artist Burna Boy will be one of the evening’s performers.

Tune in Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT to catch the star-studded show being broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. NBC will also stream the event live on Peacock.