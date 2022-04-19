The performers for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards have been announced. On Tuesday (April 19), NBC unveiled the first round of artists set to take the stage at the annual award show. Included in the star-studded lineup are Megan Thee Stallion, Latto and Nigeria’s own Burna Boy, who will all be making their debut performances at the ceremony. Veterans The Red Hot Chili Peppers will make their return to the BBMA stage after 23 years, and first-time performer Rauw Alejandro will be entertaining the crowd as well.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards is set to take place next month at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Leading nominations are The Weeknd (17), Doja Cat (14), Justin Bieber (13), Olivia Rodrigo (13) and Drake (11), whose Certified Lover Boy will compete against Ye’s Donda in the category for Top Rap Album. Meg and Latto are also up for an award, particularly the honor for Top Rap Female Artist, which Cardi B is nominated for as well.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the 2022 event will see Mary J. Blige as she receives the Icon Award for her excellence on the Billboard charts and in the music industry. She will join a list of past recipients, including Stevie Wonder, Prince, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, Cher, Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey and more.

“My career has been such an incredible and unexpected journey that has included many turns into avenues I never could have imagined like acting, producing, launching businesses and now even my own music festival,” Blige said in a statement. “Through it all, I always one way or another gravitated back to my first love, music. To be recognized in this way at this moment, with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, is an incredible honor and one that I am truly humbled by.”

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will air on May 15 on NBC at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. More announcements, including the recipient of this year’s Change Maker Award, will be made at a later date.