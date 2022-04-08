The dream team is at it again. Today (April 8) it was announced that Doja Cat and The Weeknd are in the lead as the most nominated artists for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

The Toronto-born “Out of Time” singer is ahead of the pack with a whopping 17 nominations, while Doja follows closely behind with 14.

Kanye West is another contender coming in right after with 13, a three-way tie that he shares with “Peaches” singer Justin Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo. Drake comes in with an impressive 11 nominations and “Heartbreak Anniversary” singer Giveon is also among the nominees.

Although Drake is taking the backseat to Doja and The Weeknd this year, the Certified Lover Boy has 25 Billboard Music Awards and holds the record for the most wins of all time.

As for the dream team, the pair seem to work exceptionally well together. In addition to collaborating on their hit single “You Right,” the two are also preparing for a world tour. The “After Hours Till Dawn Tour” will feature the two headlining starting July 8 in Toronto, Canada. The first leg of the tour will cover the United States and Canada.

Five new categories have been added to this year’s award show, bringing the total to 62. The new categories include an award for viral songs — as TikTok and other platforms have become a huge boost for artists — and awards for success on global charts.

Like this year’s Grammys, the 2022 Billboard Music Awards will also happen at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The award show is scheduled for May 15 and will air live on NBC at 8 p.m. ET. If streaming works better for you, Peacock will have the ceremony available as well.

At the moment, no host has been confirmed for the show.