It seems as though Latto has the collab of her dreams on her new album, 777, which is out now.

On Friday (March 25), the excitement surrounding Latto’s sophomore album grew to even bigger heights when the “Muwop” artist let the world know that R&B living legend, Mariah Carey, will be featured on her “Big Energy” remix.

The “Big Energy” song samples Carey’s 1995 hit, “Fantasy,” a single from her fifth studio album, Daydream.

In a tweet, Latto hinted at the idea with a jackpot and butterfly emoji. Fans of the two know that the jackpot emoji is used frequently by Big Latto as a play on her name, and Carey has been a fan of butterflies since the 90s. Carey’s 1997 album Butterfly contained some of the star’s biggest hits like, “My All,” “Honey” and “The Beautiful Ones,” featuring the late musical genius, Prince.

After Carey responded with the “looking eyes” emoji, Latto let the cat out of the bag, announcing to her followers, “I HAVE A SONG W MARIAH DAHLINGGGG!!!!!!!” followed by a series of jackpot, butterfly and rainbow emojis to convey her excitement.

Latto went on to say, “FYI this might be Mariah’s 20th and my 1st #1.”

Latto’s admiration for Carey is no secret — the “Wheelie” rapper paid homage when she dressed up as the R&B queen for Halloween 2021, sporting the cover look and pose from Carey’s 1999 album, Rainbow.

Other artists that appear on 777 include 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino and Nardo Wick.

In the cover art for the single, Latto and Carey — who are both blondes in the photo — have big smiles and are wearing pink mini dresses with a pink and gold color palette as their backdrop. The track will be released on Monday and also features DJ Khaled.

Latto just kicked off her tour, which starts tonight in Los Angeles and wraps up in her hometown of Atlanta on April 23.