This is a special moment in time for female rappers to get their proper shine. Latto has been applying some serious pressure since she stepped on the scene with her debut mixtape Miss Mulatto back in 2016. She hasn’t looked back since and she will only get better with time. One thing that’s for sure, Latto is going to work her ass off and bar you up any chance she gets. In a male-dominant industry, the Atlanta rapper continues to prove her worth to this game and she shows no sign of slowing down any time soon. Today (March 25), Big Latto unleashes her sophomore album 777 and she is currently shooting like Stephen Curry from the field!

Anyways 7️⃣7️⃣7️⃣ at midnight I’m SOOOOO EXCITED!!!! 🥺🥺😭😭😭 — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) March 24, 2022

You can’t have any success without the haters and doubters. Latto has composed herself very well dealing with the new age trolls coming at her top regarding her pen game, amongst other matters. To be quite honest, those weird individuals think it is all fun and games, but they aren’t doing anything but adding fuel to her fire. For the album’s rollout, Latto went on an impressive press run — one that included her stopping by Hot 97 with Funk Flex. Rapping over the classic Outkast and UGK “International Players Anthem” instrumental, the “Wheelie” rapper floated from the moment the beat dropped and left many fans quoting some of the most memorable bars on social media.

Equipped with 13 records and one bonus record, Latto tapped on some of the best features in the game for musical contributions. Among those artists are 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, Lil Durk, Kodak Black and more!

If you weren’t a believer before, Big Latto certainly made sure you will be after listening to 777. Check it out now!