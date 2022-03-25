Barack and Michelle Obama‘s oldest daughter, Malia, has been putting in work behind the scenes, and it’s seemingly paying off. The 23-year-old recently joined the writing team for Donald Glover‘s new Amazon Prime show, and so far, she’s been making a good impression. During an interview with Vanity Fair, the creator of the FX series “Atlanta” praised Malia’s work ethic and skills as a writer.

“She’s just like, an amazingly talented person,” Glover told the publication. “She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard. I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon. Her writing style is great.”

Glover’s brother, Stephen Glover, also shared his thoughts on Malia, who he claimed is “down to earth.” Though he’s impressed with her work thus far, he insisted he would be assertive in the event that she has a pitch he wants to pass on and would ignore her relationship to the former president and first lady.

“Well, you know, we just hurt her feelings. We can’t be easy on her just because she’s the [former] president’s daughter,” said Stephen before seriously responding to the question. “Nah, she’s very down to earth, and cool. So, it’s not a problem at all. She has a lot of good ideas. She’s great. She’s just a regular person like everybody else.”

According to Vanity Fair, Malia — who previously interned on HBO’s “Girls” and worked as a production assistant on the CBS series “Extant” — will be writing for a series tentatively titled “Hive,” which is about a superstar with success comparable to Beyoncé’s career. The show is one of many Glover will write and executive-produce as part of his multiyear, eight-figure deal with Amazon.

The agreement will also include “a content channel of sorts that will spotlight Glover’s work and other curated content on Amazon’s Prime Video hub,” per the Hollywood Reporter.