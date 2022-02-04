If it’s one thing about Chicago, the city will breed greats across the board! Aside from the well-known names that has come from the city over the last few generations, Saba is most definitely a one of one. In a sense, his style of music is a breath of fresh air and as time goes on, his name will be cemented as one of the best to do it from the crib. Fans have been waiting patiently for another body of work from the Out West, IL artist-producer and the wait is finally over. Today (Feb. 4), the Pivot Gang co-founder returns with his latest album Few Good Things and it’s worth every spin without a doubt.

Soooo excited for @sabaPIVOT album 😭 — alissa assley (@AlissaAshley) February 3, 2022

After touching hearts and minds with the critically acclaimed Care For Me in 2018, SABA was adamant about his return with this new LP. Ahead of its release, the Chicago artist gave fans their first look at the tracklist, revealing a number of legendary MCs, rising talents and frequent collaborators on the guest list. Clocking in at 14 songs, Few Good Things boasts features from the likes of Black Thought, G Herbo, Krayzie Bone, 6LACK, Smino, Mereba, Fousheé and Eryn Allen Kane, as well as Saba’s Pivot Gang collective.

“The concept of this album is the realization of self after a search for exterior fulfillment,” Saba explained in a press release. “It is the satisfaction and completeness you gain by simply living a life that is yours. Few is a small number, but few is not lonely. In the face of all adversity, few good things is recognizing and accepting blessings. Few is to count them, one by one.”

Now would be an ideal time to hop on the Saba/Pivot Gang train if you’ve been snoozing this entire time. Stream Few Good Things now.