Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright”.is one of the biggest songs from his To Pimp A Butterfly album, but it almost didn’t make the cut. In the latest installment of “The Big Hit Show,” Sounwave — who co-produced the hit song — spoke to podcast host Alex Pappademas about the makings of the track.

As the producer recalled, he was listening to Pharrell play beats for Lamar when Sam Taylor, an executive from Sony Music, pulled him aside. “I just remember my guy, Sam Taylor said, ‘Hey come check this one out,’” Sounwave recalled. “He takes me to another room and he plays me the skeleton of ‘Alright.’”

“And I just remember my jaw drop,” he said. “It was just like literally just the 808s and the keys, and Pharrell had the melody of ‘We going be alright.’ And I was like, ‘Bro what is this?’ Oh my goodness, I’m freaking out. And I immediately run, I was like, ‘Dot, you have to come hear this.’”

Like Sounwave, Kendrick loved the track, which he went on to complete with no issue. The problem, however, was that the song was sonically different than the rest of the album.

“It was super amazing, super fitting, sonically it was not, like no matter what we did, it just could not fit with the rest of the album,” Sounwave said of Kendrick Lamar’s song. “But we loved that record so much that I said, ‘Okay, I’m not letting this record die.’”

The decision was quite a great one to make. “Alright,” released in 2015, went on to earn four Grammy nominations and was listed among the nominees for the VMA’s Video of the Year award. Due to the lyrics of the single, it has also become a go-to during protests, Black Lives Matter movements and other incidents pertaining to matters of racial justice.