Travis Scott is in a giving spirit. Yesterday (May 17), the Houston native gave $1 million in scholarships through his Cactus Jack Foundation.

This year’s recipients were students at 38 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). 100 scholars split the “Sicko Mode” rapper’s donation.

A news release announced the great news stating, “With Scott’s support, the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund granted $10,000 scholarships to seniors who have reached academic excellence (averaging 3.5 or higher GPA) but have faced the all-too-common last-minute challenge of financial adversity in the second semester of their senior year.” It continued, “The scholarships will bring 100 students over the finish line, diploma in hand.”

The scholarship is named after Scott’s grandfather Waymon Webster. Webster attended the HBCU Prairie View A&M University, then later became an educator at the university.

Scott’s sister Jordan Webster graduated from HBCU Howard University in Washington D.C. last week. She is a project manager for the Cactus Jack Foundation’s Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund.

“I know personally how deeply important my grandfather’s academic legacy at HBCUs is to my entire family — to Travis, as well as my twin brother Josh who is at Prairie View A&M University — and now, to 100 people that Travis has been able to help out at a tough time,” she said in a statement. “It means the world to me to be able to work with my brother as he creates hope and makes a real difference for our peers and their families.”

Two of the scholarship recipients, Nisha Encarnacion and Jordan Massey, made videos thanking Scott for relieving their financial burdens.

The “Love Galore” rapper released a statement expressing his interest in wanting to continue helping Black families.

“Excellence abounds in every Black household, but too often opportunity does not — and Black students are left behind or counted out,” Scott said. “So that’s what my family and I set out to change. We congratulate all 100 scholarship recipients this year. I know we will see great things from them — and we are already looking forward to increasing our work next year.”

The announcement comes just days after the rapper hit the stage for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards (May 15) in his first televised performance since the 2021 Astroworld tragedy.