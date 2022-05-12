Yesterday (May 11), those attending the graduation ceremony for Rowan University’s class of 2022 were surprised to see J. Cole in attendance. The rapper showed up to support a fan at her college graduation.

This wasn’t the fan’s first run-in with the Grammy-winning rapper. Their story dates back almost a decade.

Cierra Bosarge, who was in high school at the time, had her first encounter with the “Middle Child” rapper in 2013 when she called a radio station to have him wish her a happy birthday. A few months later, Bosarge got invited to meet him in person.

When the fan met Cole in Philadelphia, she gave him a letter that she had written for him years before that.

In a previous interview, Bosarge said, “In the letter it says all I went through. With being adopted, my parents being hooked on drugs, in and out of prison.” She continued, “At the time, both parents were in prison, so I asked him could he come to my graduation since they can’t.”

After hearing her story, the “Love Yourz” rapper promised the young fan that if she got accepted into a four-year university, he would attend her high school graduation. Bosarge accepted the challenge and worked hard to excel in school. Two years later, Cole kept his word and showed up to see her receive her diploma.

It would appear that the 2007 magna cum laude of St. John’s University takes education seriously, because after keeping the promise he made to Bosarge in 2013 to attend her high school graduation, he showed up to see her get a college degree as well.

Ibrahim Hamad, the co-founder of Dreamville who also happens to be J. Cole’s manager, sent his well-wishes to the grad. “I’m forever grateful. My heart is so full,” Bosarge said in a tweet after the surprise.

Just last week (May 4), Chart Data congratulated the rapper for selling over 10 million units for his 2014 hit, “No Role Modelz” — making it his first diamond song.

this is for all the fans that waited, the bitch niggas that hated, old hoes we dated, look mama, we made it 🥹💙 pic.twitter.com/RjH1gDzXgQ — chucky 🏁 (@princess_simba) May 12, 2022

J. Cole kept his promise 🤞 pic.twitter.com/JEymKJsqAy — Cole (@Jcolevillle) May 11, 2022

Congrats on your accomplishment, you deserve it!! Love to see it. https://t.co/1JGPFski4q — Ibrahim H. (@KingOfQueenz) May 11, 2022

i’m forever grateful. my heart is so full 😭 — chucky 🏁 (@princess_simba) May 12, 2022