By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2022

Black Twitter is not happy with Jack Harlow right now. Today (May 11), jaws were dropped when the “First Class” rapper discovered the Vocal Bible Brandy and entertainment mogul Ray J were siblings.

While visiting New York’s Hot 97 radio station, radio host Ebro Darden and crew challenged Harlow to a little game of guess that song.

As Darden cues up Brandy’s 1998 hit, “Angel in Disguise,” most figured it would be an easy win for the 24-year-old. They were wrong. Very wrong.

Darden and his co-hosts are seen nodding their heads to the tune as they give Harlow a chance to play the game.

Oh, uh, Aaliyah?” Harlow asks.

“Nope!” the hosts yell after Harlow confuses the two very different artists.

“Stay with it, stay with it,” they urge him while giving the young rapper another shot. Some sing along while waiting for his answer.

The intro to the song is almost over and Harlow still can’t name the artist or track. One of the hosts asks, “Do you want me to give him a hint?”

“She had a TV show. She starred in a TV show,” Laura Stylez tells him.

“Tell me another hint,” Harlow says. Rosenberg chimes in with, “Her brother is the reason a lot of people are famous.”

With no response from Harlow, Ebro adds, “Her brother had an amazing sex tape.”

After several seconds go by, the “What’s Poppin” rapper asks, “Who’s Ray J’s sister?”

The hosts are shocked. While some throw their heads back with laughter, another can be heard saying, “Yo, he’s serious.” One host comes to his defense reminding listeners that Harlow is only 24.

Brandy and Ray J are siblings?” Harlow asks as those in the room yell “Yes” in unison.

“Nobody’s ever told me that in my life,” the rapper responds.

Once Twitter got wind of the interview, they were flabbergasted. Most users seemed to feel that Harlow not recognizing the song was absurd.

“Not recognizing Brandy’s voice is why he shouldn’t be doing black music,” one person tweeted. Another added, “Brandy had one of the most recognizable voices. Ugh these generations of rappers.”

Others went a bit easier on the rapper. “Y’all are doing a LOT about Jack Harlow not knowing Brandy and Ray J. As if we don’t see young Black people ‘discover’ new things daily. Hell y’all find out Bobby Caldwell is white every three months.”

Take a look at what Black Twitter is saying about the revelation.

 

