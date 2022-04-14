Ray J has $50 million to put behind a Will Smith and Chris Rock boxing match.

On Wednesday (April 13), word spread that Rock’s brother, Kenny, signed a deal with Celebrity Boxing founder Damon Feldman and was calling Smith to the ring for a one-on-one fight. The news was met with many responses, including one from the “One Wish” singer, who took the opportunity to propose an even better idea.

“It can only be Will vs Chris,” Ray wrote in the comments of Shaderoom’s post about the news. “My investors are ready right now – 50M fight no less.”

Ray J’s offer is the second one made since the Smith and Rock debacle at the 94th Academy Awards. Days after the Oscars slap went down, Jake Paul said he was willing to pay each actor $15 million to settle their differences in the boxing ring. “I got $15m for Will Smith and $15m for Chris Rock ready to go,” he wrote. “Let’s do it in August on my undercard.”

As fans know, Smith has issued apologies for slapping Rock at the Oscars last month. He’s resigned from the Academy and has been banned from all of their events for the next decade.

“The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” they said in a statement.

As for Rock, the comedian admitted that he’s “still processing what happened.” He’s not willing to share any more details unless there’s some money being offered. At a recent comedy show in Boston, he turned down fans who were expecting some material about the slap. “I’m not talking about that until I get paid,” he said.