By Angel Saunders
  /  04.08.2022

The verdict is in — famed actor Will Smith has been given a 10-year ban from The Academy Awards following his Oscars slap.

News broke today (April 8) that Smith will not be allowed to participate in the ceremony for the next decade after he physically assaulted Chris Rock on stage during a live telecast of the 94th Academy Awards on March 27.

A statement by The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences reads, “The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards.”

According to reports, the Board of Governors met today to decide on a course of action. The meeting was initially scheduled to take place on April 18.

Smith resigned from The Academy on April 3.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Will Smith

Trending
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
REVOLT Summit

NLE Choppa, Mozzy & Royce Da 5'9" On The Importance Of Black Mental Health | REVOLT Summit

Royce Da 5’9″ hosts a revealing discussion with NLE Choppa and Mozzy about stigmas and ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.10.2021
Assets Over Liabilities

Pretty Vee on "Wild N' Out," turning funny to money and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

Pretty Vee joins hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a new episode of “Assets ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.16.2021
View More