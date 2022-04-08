The verdict is in — famed actor Will Smith has been given a 10-year ban from The Academy Awards following his Oscars slap.

News broke today (April 8) that Smith will not be allowed to participate in the ceremony for the next decade after he physically assaulted Chris Rock on stage during a live telecast of the 94th Academy Awards on March 27.

A statement by The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences reads, “The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards.”

According to reports, the Board of Governors met today to decide on a course of action. The meeting was initially scheduled to take place on April 18.

Smith resigned from The Academy on April 3.