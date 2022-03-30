By Jon Powell
  /  03.30.2022

In the midst of all the current noise as a result of Will Smith and Chris Rock‘s Academy Awards conflict, one of the event’s hosts is now speaking out. Initially, Wanda Sykes seemed to be making her feelings clear via a series of retweets — today (Mar. 30), she appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to speak on the matter in full. During the sit-down, DeGeneres essentially kicked things off by asking Sykes where she was when the incident was unfolding:

“I think we had finished the bit, and I guess I was ’bout to change to get into PJs … when I got to the monitor backstage, I just saw Will leaving the stage and everything was quiet. And I’m like, ‘What happened? What happened?’ Everybody was like ‘Oh my God’…”

She then described her feelings after actually seeing the footage that took place. Simply put, while she did acknowledge Smith‘s subsequent apology, it wasn’t right for him to be there as a result of his actions:

“I just felt so awful for my friend Chris. It was sickening. It was absolutely — I physically felt ill, and I’m still a little traumatized but it. … And for them to let [Smith] stay in that room, and enjoy the rest of the show, and accept his award, I was like, ‘How gross is this?’ This is just the wrong message. You assault somebody, you get escorted out the building, and that’s it.”

Finally, she revealed to DeGeneres and the viewers her interaction with Rock at Guy Oseary’s Oscars afterparty:

“As soon as I walked up to him, the first thing he said was, ‘I’m so sorry.’ And I’m like, ‘Why are you apologizing?’ He was like, ‘It was supposed to be your night … this is now gonna be about this.'”

Check out Sykes’ interview — and, if you missed it, the aforementioned tweets — below.

 

