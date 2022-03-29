Over the weekend, Will Smith walked onstage during this year’s Oscars and proceeded to slap Chris Rock, who made an unsavory joke about Smith’s wife Jada mere moments prior. Since then, social media has been filled with people’s reactions, including feedback from people who were at the event, people watching from home, and even the community of alopecia advocates.

Janet Hubert, who played the role of matriarch Vivian Banks on the original “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” series for three seasons, came through with her supportive stance. “There is only so much one can take sometimes you have to slap back,” Hubert said about Will Smith’s actions. “Celebrate the win. Nothing else matters. Both actions were incorrect but Chris didn’t need to go there.”

“Sometimes you get smacked back. Will Smith is a grown ass man,” she continued. “Sometimes you can go too far, and just like Will said, we bleed, we hurt from some of the things you say and we’re supposed to take it.”

As of now, Rock has decided not to press charges with the Los Angeles Police Department over the altercation.

Others who spoke out to support Will Smith include Tiffany Haddish. “When I saw a Black man stand up for his wife, that meant so much to me,” Haddish told PEOPLE at the Governors Ball following the ceremony. “As a woman, who has been unprotected, for someone to say, ‘Keep my wife’s name out your mouth, leave my wife alone,’ that’s what your husband is supposed to do, right? Protect you.”

Recently, ABC News in Philadelphia sat down with Carolyn Smith, the mother of Will Smith, to speak on her son’s groundbreaking Oscar win. According to Carolyn, the surprising incident between her son and Rock was unprecedented: “He is a very even, people person. That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. First time in his lifetime… I’ve never seen him do that.”