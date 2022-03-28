By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  03.28.2022

Jake Paul is willing to fund a boxing match between Chris Rock and Will Smith. 

On Sunday night (March 27), after Smith surprisingly smacked the comedian for joking about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, Sal Vulcuno of the comedic film Impractical Jokers humorously wondered how much the professional boxer would offer the stars to square up in a boxing ring.

“Over/under on how much Jake Paul is gonna offer Chris Rock and Will Smith for a boxing PPV?” he penned. The tweet was met with responses from many users, including Paul, who took the opportunity to mention his price. “I got $15m for Will Smith and $15m for Chris Rock ready to go,” he wrote. “Let’s do it in August on my undercard.” In another tweet, he asked to be connected to Smith’s “boxing representative.”

As REVOLT reported, Smith took issue with Rock for joking that Pinkett Smith should star in G.I. Jane 2 — a witty comment that seemingly alluded to her bald cut. In defense of his wife, who actually suffers from alopecia, the King Richard star slapped the Good Hair actor and requested that he keep Pinkett Smith’s name out of his mouth. Per Scott Feinberg of the Hollywood Reporter, Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry comforted Smith during the commercial break. The Philly native later issued an apology for his spontaneous reaction.

Celebrities and peers alike have since taken to social media to share their reactions to Smith’s act, which has caused quite the controversy. While opinions seem to be split, the actors may have put their differences aside. According to Diddy, Smith and Rock, who was reportedly unaware of the actress’ alopecia, have both let bygones be bygones. “That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that,” he told Page Six. “It’s all love. They’re brothers.”

See the aforementioned tweets below.

