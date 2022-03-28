By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  03.28.2022

Things got heated between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards last night (March 27), but according to Diddy, everything has been resolved. Speaking to Page Six, the Bad Boy CEO revealed that the actors have buried the hatchet following the Brooklyn comedian’s joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald cut.

“That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that,” said Diddy. “It’s all love. They’re brothers.” No other information was provided.

The updated status of Smith and Rock’s relationship follows the shocking and awkward encounter they had at the 2022 Oscars. While on stage to present the Best Original Documentary, the Head of State actor poked fun at Pinkett Smith’s new hairdo and teased that she should star in the G.I. Jane sequel. The actress, who recently opened up about her battle with alopecia, was seemingly bothered by the punchline, which incited Smith to act in her defense. He walked to the stage and slapped Rock in his face before returning to his seat and passionately requesting that the comedian stop mentioning his wife’s name in conversation.

“Keep my wife’s name out your fucking moment,” Smith told Rock, who attempted to make light of the situation. “That was the greatest night in the history of television.”

After the altercation, Diddy took on the role of peacemaker, sharing his hope to help mediate the tension between both stars. “Will and Chris, we’re gonna solve that like family at the Gold Party,” he said.

Smith later apologized for his reaction to the joke. “I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all of my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment, and I’m not crying for winning an award,” he said while accepting his first-ever Oscar. “It’s not about winning an award for me; it’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people.”

Rock has declined to press charges against Smith.

