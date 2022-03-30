After having some time to process the events that went down over the weekend at the Oscars, many celebrities are weighing in, either voluntarily or after being asked for their opinion. So far, Janet Hubert, Tiffany Haddish, and even Tony Rock have spoken out with their stances. The latest is Donald Glover, who stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to discuss the new series of “Atlanta,” music, and the controversial Oscars slap-down.

But refreshingly, instead of delving into specifically whether or not he agreed, Glover said he’s ready to move on from all the reactions and ease the tension.

“Everybody was kinda just, kinda chatting,” Donald Glover said about the moment between Will Smith and Chris Rock. “I think it felt like you were in someone’s living room and it just kinda happened. To me, I don’t even really wanna get into it. It’s like, whatever. People are already tired of it. People are like, ‘Dang, I gotta read another article. It’s been eight articles already.’ And also, like, I’ve had a lot of stuff happen to me while I was telling jokes on stage, that kind of thing.”

He then delved into a personal experience that reminded him of the recent situation. “I was dating someone and I had brought them to an improv show. … We didn’t know each other that well,” Donald Glover told Jimmy Kimmel. “Maybe I had dated her for, like, two weeks at most. This was maybe a third date or whatever, maybe second. And we’re [performing improv] and she’s drunk and she’s like, ‘What’s going on? Who are those people?’ She’s super loud.’” The woman caused a scene and was pushed by fellow performers to leave the show.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Donald Glover speaks about his creative process in both screenwriting and music. As a father, he says things are different now because he has to find the specific time to , and whereas before that , “it would just flow.” He also revealed he has an “art farm” that he dedicates to solely being able to escape to and create.

Be sure to watch the full interview with Jimmy Kimmel down below.