What a week it’s been for the Smith family, and it’s only Tuesday.

This past Sunday saw the return of the Academy Awards ceremony, during which Will Smith won a Best Actor award for his role in King Richard. Unfortunately, what took place just prior to that moment has overshadowed his achievement — while presenting the nominees for Best Documentary, Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith‘s hairstyle. As a response, Will took to the stage and proceeded to slap Rock before returning to his seat to send an expletive message to the stunned comedian.

Following a wealth of speculation, support, and criticism from peers, family, and fans alike, Will has since apologized for his actions to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Williams family, and Rock directly:

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. … I am a work in progress.”

Today (Mar. 29), Jada has decided to take to Instagram to post a short message of her own:

“This is a season for healing and I’m here for it.”

Whether or not this post is in regards to the Oscars controversy, it’s not the first time Jada‘s spoken on “healing.” Back in 2020, she and Will took part in a Red Table Talk episode that saw them opening up about their marriage, the result of rumors swirling around Jada’s relationship with August Alsina. In a past interview with GQ, Will spoke on why it’s important to remain transparent and honest alongside his wife, particularly in the midst of public and media speculation:

“The pursuit of truth is the only way to be happy in this lifetime … We sort of came to the agreement that authenticity was the release from the shackles of fame and public scrutiny.”

Check out Jada‘s Instagram post below.