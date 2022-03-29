More people are eager to see Chris Rock perform live after watching him gracefully take a slap from Will Smith at the 94th annual Academy Awards. According to Variety, ticket sales for the comedian’s solo tour have increased after the shocking moment at the 2022 Oscars.

Citing a tweet from secondary market platform TickPick, the publication reported that more tickets were sold to the “Ego Death World Tour” overnight than they did all last month. Additionally, costs for the tickets have spiked, going from a minimum of $46 per ticket on March 18 to a minimum of $341 currently. The surges in demand and ticket prices come roughly a month after the Brooklyn star first announced he’d be going on tour.

The “Ego Death World Tour” will kick off on April 2 and will see the comic perform new material in more than 30 cities across the country. It will mark his first time on tour in over five years. He is also scheduled to perform six shows at the Wilbur Theatre in Boston and will hit the stage alongside Kevin Hart for their joint “Only Headliners Allowed” Tour.

“Lauded by peers and critics alike, Chris Rock is one of our generation’s strongest comedic voices,” Live Nation said of Rock in a statement, per Variety. “With a career spanning more than three decades, Rock has enjoyed ongoing success in both film and television as a comedian, actor, writer, producer and director.”

As REVOLT previously reported, Rock took the Oscars stage and made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith that prompted Smith to smack him in the face. Despite the surprising act, the Head of State actor maintained his comedic presence and joked that it was the “greatest night in television.” He has declined to press charges against the Academy Award-winning star.