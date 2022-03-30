August Alsina has been at the center of the Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith saga ever since news of their rumored romance made headlines in June 2020.

Once upon a time, Will and Jada were looked at as the Hollywood couple that embodied Black love. They were a beautifully blended, well accomplished and respected family who was never involved in scandal until much younger R&B singer Alsina made jaw-dropping claims that he had had an affair with Pinkett.

Pinkett later confirmed those allegations on a now-infamous episode of her podcast, “Red Table Talk,” in which she described the relationship as an “entanglement.”

With this revelation came not only shock, but memes to last a lifetime and Alsina hit back with a track called “Entanglements” featuring Rick Ross.

“The definition of entanglement, it’s when you’re tangled in the sheets,” Alsina is heard singing in the song.

It’s been nearly two years since the drama unfolded, but the situation seemed to come to a head when Smith slapped fellow actor Chris Rock after Rock made a joke about Pinkett, and many feel it may have been pent-up up anger from the affair situation.

Alsina hopped on Instagram to seemingly weigh in on the topic by saying, “choose peace; trusting that life’s intricate puzzle pieces are all forming together for the greater good and mastering of the seasonally sometime chaotic nature of your life’s art piece, being formed and painted by birthing life to your internal masterpiece formed & grown through external chaos-metamorphosing alchemy, turned 2 light & beauty within, then turned Master P (i) E^CE shown without, of your life’s own whimsical & colorful art-piece, being co created and displayed through living while & after being broken to peace’s/pieces.”

In a now-viral screenshot, one commenter responds, “Now I’m convinced that you never wrote any of your songs. What in the Morse code is going on here? @augustalsina.”

Alsina replies by comparing himself to Jesus before stating, “​​While putting the confusing puzzles pieces of our lives together, play that hand proper in what life throws and enjoy the mystery that we are co creating, and unfolding before us. Because the whole while, all the complexities are forming us into a masterpiece through constant pruning and lessons anyhow,” and asked if his response was “dumbed” down enough for her.

While some users took to his defense, others were left puzzled.