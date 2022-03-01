Vivica A. Fox is reacting to Laverne Cox’s “tacky” interaction with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith over the weekend at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

On Sunday (Feb. 27), before Will won the first SAG Award of his career, Cox stopped the couple on the red carpet. The “Orange Is the New Black” actress said she “can’t wait for more ‘Red Table Talk’ and more entanglements,” referring to Jada’s extramarital affair and popular Facebook series.

Jada and Will laughed off the comment, but many on social media called Cox “messy” for bringing up the topic on the red carpet.

“Omg why did Laverne Cox just tell Jada and Will she’s looking forward to more red table talk and more ‘entanglements,’” one person tweeted. “Get her off the red carpet right now.”

“Lawd Laverne why bring up entanglements to them? Just tacky,” another fan wrote. “Will & Jada could give her a show. Why be cringy like that?”

“Not a tasteful comment from Laverne, who made Will and Jada visibly uncomfortable,” a third user tweeted. “In a field where it’s already hard to get celebrities to stop by Black journalists and interviewers, this does not make it any easier.”

Vivica A. Fox apparently agrees with fans and shared her thoughts about the situation on “Fox Soul.”

“Talk about wrong place, wrong time,” Fox said. “… As [Jada’s] standing next to her husband, who is absolutely in line to win an Oscar for playing the role of Richard [Williams] in Venus and Serena Williams’ story, King Richard… I just thought it was tacky.”

Fox added that Cox seemed to be trying to force a viral moment, but said when “you’re climbing the ladder of success” you have to be careful “who you choose to insult.”

“Because darling, please remember that Will Smith and Jada are a power couple. They do a lot of work, they’re very well-connected,” she explained. “There are people that now, when you go on the red carpet, they’re gonna walk right past your ass, quickly.”

“I’ve always thought of Laverne as very classy,” Fox added. “But the moment for me was very tacky.” See her full reaction on “Fox Soul” below and revisit the initial situation here.