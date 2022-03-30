Over the weekend, Will Smith walked onstage during this year’s Oscars and proceeded to slap Chris Rock, who made an unsavory joke about Smith’s wife Jada mere moments prior. Since then, social media has been filled with people’s reactions, including feedback from people who were at the event, people watching from home, and even the community of alopecia advocates. However, it’s time to hear from Chris Rock’s family.

Tony Rock, Chris Rock’s younger brother who is also fellow comedian and actor, is definitely not satisfied with Will Smith’s apology. Smith’s official statement was uploaded to his Instagram the day after the occurence.

When a fan asked Tony via Twitter, “Do you approve of the apology?,” Tony, 47, simply responded Tuesday, “No.”

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris,” Smith wrote. “I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Still, said Chris is still “waiting” to hear from Will directly and isn’t satisfied with being tagged in an Instagram apology.

Many others who know both parties in real life have chimed in with their position. Janet Hubert, who played the role of matriarch Vivian Banks on the original “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” series for three seasons, came through with her supportive stance. “There is only so much one can take sometimes you have to slap back,” Hubert said about Will Smith’s actions. “Celebrate the win. Nothing else matters. Both actions were incorrect but Chris didn’t need to go there.”

You can check out the original tweet below and keep checking back with REVOLT for the latest updates on the unfolding situation.