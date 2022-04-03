The backlash following the infamous slap Will Smith laid on Chris Rock at the Oscars continues. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has pushed back one of Smith’s upcoming films.

The Netflix action thriller Fast and Loose, which stars Smith, is about the leader of a criminal organization who suffers memory loss from an attack. After being left for dead with no memory, John Riley (Smith’s character) follows the clues to uncover he has been living two different lives as an undercover CIA agent and a crime kingpin.

The Hollywood Reporter states that the streaming platform appears “wary of moving forward.” The outlet said it is currently unclear whether Netflix will enlist another star.

David Leitch was initially tapped to direct the film, however he stepped away from the project to work on Universal Pictures’ Fall Guy, a film starring Ryan Gosling.

Smith was also reportedly working on a sequel to his Netflix original Bright titled Bright 2. Filming for that project has been delayed since late 2021, however, The Hollywood Reporter notes there are a few of Smith’s projects that will be put on the back burner.

The King Richard star, who was awarded his first Oscar shortly after his infamous slap, is also working on Apple+’s slave drama Emancipation and Sony’s Bad Boys 4.

Smith apparently received 40 pages of the Bad Boys 4 script but production has not started, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, it will be delayed.

Smith announced on Friday (April 1) that he will resign from The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

“I have directly responded to The Academy‘s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” Smith said.

“I betrayed the trust of The Academy,” he continued. “I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.”