After having some time to process the events that went downat the Oscars this year, many celebrities are weighing in, either voluntarily or after being asked for their opinion. So far, Janet Hubert, Tiffany Haddish, Benzino, and even Tony Rock have spoken out with their stances. The latest is Fat Joe, who chimed in after he was asked during an interview while he was walking around the city.

The interviewer asked, “As a minority, do you think it kind of makes us look bad? People are saying that.”

“Of course it does,” Fat Joe responds. He then goes on to praise Smith as a person. “It’s sad because Will is such a beautiful person but he’s taking a hit because we’ve come such a long way.”

“We’re telling everybody ‘respect us.’ Had it been 50 Cent or Fat Joe, I would understand,” he continues. “But Will Smith? He’s like the best we got. It’s unfortunate that happened to him because he deserves and he’s been fighting so hard. He been working his whole life. He’s been an expert example for us. It’s unfortunate that it happened to him but people are definitely looking at that saying we don’t know how to act. For sure.”

Will Smith has since posted an official apology statement following the event. “My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable,” his statement said. He also made the decision to resign from the Academy.

In other news, Roots drummer and Oscar award winner Questlove decided to take a lighter approach and deliver a joke in regards to controvery, which went down moments before he would accept the Best Documentary award for “Summer of Soul.”

“Alright, I’m gonna present this award, and I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away from me. Just playing.”