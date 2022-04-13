Chris Rock may have been the one physically assaulted at the Oscars, but his brother Kenny is still sore about it. Today (April 13), Kenny’s deal with Damon Feldman — the founder of Celebrity Boxing — was announced.

In a video obtained by TMZ, there’s mention of Kenny not yet having an opponent. When asked who he would like to fight, he says he’ll fight anyone willing to step up.

The reporter asks if Kenny believes his brother and Will Smith should step inside the ring together to which Kenny responds, “No, they shouldn’t. But I should get in the ring with Will Smith.”

Chris declined to press charges against Smith after being slapped on stage during the Oscars, but Smith has faced other consequences like a 10-year ban from The Academy.

Rock brothers Kenny and Tony have been very vocal about their support for Chris and their disapproval of Smith.

Earlier this month, while performing at a comedy show, Tony is seen speaking of the incident saying, “You gonna slap my motherfucking brother?” He continues, “And if you walk your ass up here, you ain’t nominated for shit but these motherfucking hands!”

Tony has also gone on record to say he does not accept Smith’s apology.

Following the assault, Kenny told the LA Times, “It eats at me watching it over and over again because you’ve seen a loved one being attacked and there’s nothing you can do about it.”

Chris has not said much about the situation, just that he is “still processing” it. Reports state that Chris will not make any public comments until he’s paid, presumably by doing a major comedy special.

According to the official Celebrity Boxing Instagram account, the match will happen on June 11 at the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida. It also says that tickets are available via Ticketmaster and hip hop pioneer Flava Flav will serve as the ring announcer.