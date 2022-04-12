According to sources, today (April 12), multiple people have been shot in a Brooklyn subway in what appears to be an active scene.

The events unfolded during the morning rush and there are reports of police seeking “a man with a gas mask and an orange construction vest,” a law enforcement official said. Authorities say he threw smoke bombs onto a subway car in Brooklyn and began shooting Tuesday morning.

Officials believe the man to be about 5-foot-5, 180 pounds.

NBC News reports that “several undetonated devices were found” at the scene.

The New York Times reports that police officers were called to the 36th Street subway station, where the D, N and R lines pass through the Sunset Park neighborhood, around 8:30 a.m.

Transit officials have warned that trains on the D, N and R lines will have expected delays due to the investigation.

At this time, residents have been asked to avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue.

A spokesperson for the Education Department announced that schools in the area would shelter in place for the time being. Along with school lockdowns, sources say that neighboring stores and businesses had also been evacuated.

Images currently circulating social media show subway patrons seated on the ground, some around pools of blood.

Retired NYC Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said, “This perpetrator dropped those smoke cans, if that’s what they are, and shot around, and then exited from that point.” He continued, “He’s not going to stay on there if there’s smoke on there, even if he has the filter mask.”

Sources say that President Biden and White House officials have been made aware of the situation. Marsha Espinosa of the Department of Homeland Security tweeted that Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has been briefed on what is happening in Brooklyn and is “closely following ongoing developments.”

At this time there have been no arrests. This is a developing story.