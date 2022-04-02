Tony Rock addressed the infamous slap Will Smith laid on his brother, Chris Rock, at the 2022 Oscars once again.

On Friday (April 1), Tony took the stage inside the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina as part of the “No Remorse” comedy tour’s April Fools’ Day show.

In a clip captured by The Shade Room, the younger Rock brother let Smith, and the crowd, know the circumstances would be different had the King Richard actor approached him.

“’Cause if you think you gon’ walk up on this stage this ain’t the motherfuckin’ Oscars!” Tony joked. “And if you walk up here you ain’t nominated for nothing but these fuckin’ hands.”

“I ain’t even want to start the show like that,” he continued. “You gon’ hit my fuckin’ brother ‘cause your bitch gave you a side eye?”

The crowd appeared to enjoy Tony’s slights at Smith as a rousing applause can be heard within the clip.

The 47-year-old actor, comedian, and producer went on to say that there are “a lot of Rock brothers,” suggesting Smith would have to defend his actions against each one.

“I just want to let y’all know that shit ain’t gon’ ride,” Tony joked. “I don’t got a lot of shit to lose.”

Earlier this week, Tony addressed the matter during a Q&A with fans on Twitter.

When one Twitter user asked Tony, “Do you approve of the apology?,” Tony simply responded, “No.”

Chris Rock also briefly spoke about it during his first public appearance since the slap at his “Ego Death World Tour” comedy show in Boston. On Wednesday (March 30), Chris said he’s “still kind of processing what happened” and “at some point” he would address the incident at a later date.

“I’ll talk about that shit,” he joked. “It’ll be serious. It’ll be funny, but right now I’m going to tell some jokes.”

Watch the clip of Tony Rock joking about the slap below: