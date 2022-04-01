It’s been five days since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards, yet the topic remains as hot as it was when it first occurred. Given its popularity, the Oscars slap gate recently made its way to “Drink Champs,” earning commentary from upcoming guest A$AP Rocky.

“I’m a fan of Will, Jada, Chris, all of them. They OGs,” Rocky said when discussing the shocking moment at this year’s Oscars. “I think it’s unfortunate that, like, he emasculated another Black man in front of all them people like that. But I do think that, like, it’s some built-up shit that probably wasn’t really targeted at Chris Rock. I don’t know… Like what you said, it seems like it’s more than just a G.I. Jane joke.”

The now-viral one-liner from Rock poked fun at Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald cut, a hairdo she’s resorted to amid her battle with alopecia. In a recent interview with “Good Morning America,” 2022 Oscars producer Will Packer admitted that the comedian freestyled the joke, which resulted in him taking a hit from Smith. In an apology to Rock, Smith explained that he “reacted emotionally” as the “joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear.”

Rock declined to press charges against Smith and according to Packer, stopped the Academy from removing him from the ceremony. Though he admitted that he’s “still processing what happened,” he also made it a point to stop hecklers from chanting their dislike for the King Richard actor at one of his shows. When a fan at one of his comedy shows in Boston yelled out “Fuck Will Smith,” he reportedly said, “No, no, no” before attempting to control the crowd.

The Oscars slap incident has received reactions from D.L. Hughley, George Lopez and even Smith’s mother. A$AP Rocky’s full thoughts on the matter will be heard in an upcoming episode of “Drink Champs.” Watch the teaser below.