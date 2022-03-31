After having some time to process the events that went down over the weekend at the Oscars, many people so far have had the chance to weigh in on the “slap heard around the world.” Celebrities who were at the event, friends and family of the parties involved, and fans have all said their piece. Now, we hear from the production team’s side.

Acclaimed acclaimed producer Will Packer led the way for the 94th annual Oscars, and by his side was the first ever all-Black production team in Oscars history. According to Variety, Packer is set to appear on Friday (Apr. 1) morning’s broadcast of “Good Morning America” to speak on the matter formally for the first time.

The interview may be one of the first public eyewitness accounts from one of the executives in charge of the Oscars broadcast.

The slap was not the only Oscars-related occurrence that drew backlash during the last few days. With big shoes to fill, Packer had to shake the table and make some big decisions prior to the show. Packer and the Academy have received criticism following the announcement a few weeks ago that eight categories, three shorts and five artisan, will be pre-recorded and edited into the live telecast for viewers at home. The producer defended his decision by saying he is thinking of the award show “as an entertainment property.”

“Will is a powerhouse producer who has enjoyed success across all movie genres. He’s already bringing a boundless energy and a focus on innovation to this year’s Oscars, to entertain the widest spectrum of fans. Many wonderful surprises ahead!,” said Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson in an official statement.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has launched a formal review following Smith’s actions on Rock at Sunday’s Oscars ceremony.