In a clip for an upcoming “Drink Champs” interview, ASAP Rocky revealed that he believes Travis Scott stole his style.

As the “Pretty Flacko” rapper sat down with REVOLT’s N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, the group discussed the comparison between the rapper’s looks — which fans have mentioned for years.

“Travis Scott stole his whole style from ASAP Rocky,” N.O.R.E. stated. Rocky simply responded, “Yeah,” as he nodded his head in agreement.

The Harlem and Houston rappers both have similar complexions and builds and almost identical hairstyles. From a distance or in a crowded room, it wouldn’t be hard to confuse the two.

In January 2016, Rocky spoke with Hot 97’s “Ebro in the Morning” show and cleared up any chance of beef between the rappers.

“You’re hearing it from me, let shorty rock,” he stated. “And let the people decide if he a biter or if he authentic. I’m not saying everybody should be allowed to just take [from] whoever got going on. I’m not implying that. I feel like that whole situation sound petty.”

Just days after the interview on Jan. 20, 2016, fans went wild on social media when Scott and Rocky appeared in a selfie together aboard a plane.

Although comparisons between the two have been made for years, once the “Drink Champs” preview dropped, many fans clapped back that beyond looks, the two have nothing in common.

“How did Travis Scott steal ASAP Rocky’s style when Rocky’s style is influenced by Houston which is where Travis is from??? I think Rocky influenced him but stealing is a huge stretch,” one user said as they mentioned Scott’s Houston roots.

Another user echoed, “Tbh Asap Rocky got most of his style from Houston. Using ‘trill’ chopped & screwed music and etc. Travis Scott is actually from Houston so idk how he ‘stole’ anything.”

Others felt that the rappers had them seeing double: “The way ASAP rocky and Travis Scott are the same person in my mind.”

While some saw little to no similarities and others thought they were the same person, some wanted a collab between the two.

“I hope that Travis Scott & ASAP Rocky will collab one day. that collab will be PERFECTTTT,” a hopeful fan said.

Check out ASAP Rocky’s “Drink Champs” interview airing this Thursday (May 12) on REVOLT.

