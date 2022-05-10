It’s quite possible that Marcus Renard Hubbard might be the most thoughtful thief there is. Although the incident happened over a month ago — April 1, believe it or not — the story just started making rounds on the internet this week.

Hubbard is accused of breaking into a family’s home in southeast Texas in early April. While many burglaries can no doubt be violent and traumatizing, surveillance footage shows Hubbard completing a helpful chore. He leaves the house with a lawnmower before proceeding to cut the family’s grass.

According to reports, the video shows Hubbard filling up the gardening tool in the middle of the night, then not only taking care of the front lawn, but the backyard as well.

Authorities say once police arrived, Hubbard attempted to flee the scene, dragging the lawnmower behind him as he ran. The device must have proven too difficult to transport, as it was found in an alleyway nearby.

The Port Arthur Police Department didn’t seem impressed with his antics and posted to Facebook saying, “On 4/1/2022 Marcus Hubbard was seen on security video burglarizing a residential building, he removed property from within the building without owners’ consent.”

“He then is seen on security video mowing the homeowners front and back yard. Upon officers arrival Hubbard is seen running from the area while dragging the lawnmower with him. He abandons the lawnmower in an alley and evades apprehension. Hubbard currently has an outstanding warrant for burglary of a building,” the post continued.

In a similar instance, on April 5, a woman in Maryland returned home from vacation to find her property had been occupied by squatters. While this encounter could have become a dangerous situation, the squatters gave the woman a walkthrough of her home and pointed out ways to make her dwelling more secure.

The incident was filmed with the woman’s cell phone and later shared on social media, causing it to go viral.