For 10 days, Alabama corrections officer Vicky White, 56, and inmate Casey White, 38, — no relation — had been on the run after surveillance footage showed the two leaving prison on April 29.

Yesterday (May 9), the duo led officers on a car chase in Evansville, Indiana. Following their pursuit, Vicky suffered injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Sheriff Dave Wedding of Vanderburgh County said her injury was “very serious.”

Casey was arrested while Vicky was transported to a hospital where she later died from her wounds.

Sheriff Rick Singleton of Lauderdale County, Alabama announced that no shots were fired at the two by any law enforcement officers.

US Marshal Matt Keely revealed that before the police chase began, authorities had been watching the pair. Sources say Vicky was seen leaving a hotel wearing a wig.

Reports claim that after the pair left the hotel, authorities began to tail them until the pursuit began. A member of the US Marshals task force allegedly hit the duo’s Cadillac with their vehicle causing it to flip over.

Keely noted that officers removed Casey from the wrecked vehicle. Vicky, however, was stuck inside of the vehicle where she suffered from a gunshot wound to her head.

According to Keely, Casey told police that he did not cause the injury to Vicky and begged officers to help “his wife.” Authorities say they have no reliable information that points to the two being married.

After Vicky and Casey’s escape caught nationwide attention, detectives were able to find the pair based on leads from hundreds of tips from police hotlines. Reports say it’s possible the two could have been camping out in Evansville since May 3.

Many believed that the duo would have certainly left the country after the prison break, but in over a week, they had only gone a couple of states away.

“It’s hard to believe they’ve been here that many days, but we’re lucky that we stumbled upon them today,” Wedding said.

Casey was previously in jail for murder charges. Vicky’s charges after the escape would have included permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree, along with forgery and identity theft charges.

Sources say the duo had known each other since at least 2020 and called the escape “well planned and calculated.” Officials noted that Vicky had a change of clothes ready for Casey, as well as cash and vehicles.

On April 29, Vicky initially told authorities that she was taking Casey to have a mental health evaluation. Officials later learned it was never scheduled. After creating his alibi, she claimed she was seeking medical care after dropping the inmate off because she wasn’t feeling well.