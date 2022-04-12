As the new owner of Death Row Records, Snoop Dogg has several plans for the label. Among the many things in store is a potential partnership with Bad Boy Records. The West Coast legend first teased fans when he discussed the collaboration in the short film that accompanied his Bacc on Death Row (B.O.D.R.) project. He’s set to revisit the topic in a future episode of “Drink Champs.”

In a clip of the upcoming interview, Snoop is captured explaining his goals for the collab between Death Row and Bad Boy, whose storied history includes years of tension. “We can show growth and progression that we can move forward,” he explained. “We can take this Bad Boy x Death Row what it used to be and make it a collaboration on peace and love. ’Cause that’s who I am. I’m Suge and Puffy.”

Snoop has been wanting the two record labels to unite since before the Notorious B.I.G.’s untimely passing. In a 2016 interview with Elliott Wilson, he said he approached Suge Knight and suggested that they all let bygones be bygones. “I was like cuz, why don’t you let me shake Biggie and Puffy’s hands on TV and end this so we can figure out a way to move forward,” he recalled at the time. Unfortunately, the former head of Death Row was against the idea. Now, with Death Row in his possession, he has the chance to bring his idea to fruition.

“Now we can do what we want to do Death Row and Bad Boy,” Snoop suggested in his short film, to which Diddy responded, “Yeah let’s do it!”

“We been doing it! Come on, Puff. I’m going to put it in the air, quit playing with me,” Snoop went on. “I’m going to put it in the air nigga, we left niggas hanging. We gotta do that.”

See Snoop discuss the possible Bad Boy and Death Row collab below. For those against the idea, he has a few words: “Shut the fuck up and stop being brainwashed,” he said. “I love Puff, I love his kids now nigga what’s happening? I own Death Row so I do what the fuck I want to do.”