The wait for a new Rihanna and ASAP Rocky collaboration will soon be over.

After ASAP Rocky’s social media post and delete alluded that new music was on the way, Spotify’s RapCaviar playlist has confirmed that a new single, “D.M.B. (Dats Mah Bitch),” will hit the streets before the end of the week.

On Tuesday (May 3), Rocky initially shared a poster that featured him and his girlfriend Rihanna with a caption that read “A Ghetto Love Tale.” Now, an official date for the new track between the two has been set for Thursday (May 5).

This comes on the heels of Rocky’s Smoker’s Club Festival performance where he debuted two new songs as the “Love on the Brain” songstress (and her baby bump) cheered along. One of the tracks featured fellow rapper Playboi Carti.

This won’t be the first time that the superstar couple has released music together, however, it will be their first collaboration (musical, that is) since the pair made things official.

“[It’s] so much better. So much better when you got the one,” Rocky said of Rihanna during a previous interview with GQ. “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the one.”

Rocky isn’t the only one who has been vocal about their ever-evolving romance. The Fenty Beauty mastermind opened up about what she loves the most in their relationship during an interview with Vogue earlier this year.

“Transparency with everything: how we’re feeling, what our goals are, what our fears and insecurities are,” she gushed. “The vulnerability to be able to say what you feel about each other.”

As the world awaits Baby Rihanna & Rocky, it looks like music from the two love birds will make the cut until then. Watch the trailer for “D.M.B. (Dats Mah Bitch)” below.