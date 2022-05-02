Today (May 2) is officially “Megan Thee Stallion Day” in Houston.

Yesterday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner awarded the “Sweetest Pie” rapper a key to the city and a special cowboy hat before naming May 2 in her honor. Several members of the City Council were present for the ceremony as well as Megan’s friends and family.

The date coincides with her grandmother and late mother’s birthday.

“Came home real quick to get THEE KEY TO THEE CITY and in honor of my mother and grandmother’s birthday. MAY 2ND is officially MEGAN THEE STALLION DAY IN HOUSTON TX. Thank you Mayor @sylvesterturner for honoring me today and I will continue to give back to the city that made me who I am today #htown,” the three-time GRAMMY-winner said in a social media post.

Turner was happy to give Megan the well-deserved recognition. He said, “Today, I was proud to take a moment to celebrate the philanthropic contributions of Megan @theestallion along with her family and many of our Council Members. Her contributions to #Houston have helped a tremendous amount of people and uplifted our city when we needed it the most.”

He continued by commending the work she’s done within her community when the people of Houston needed it the most. “During the height of the #COVID19 pandemic in April of 2020, Megan donated supplies, money, and tablets to nursing home residents and staff who were isolated and could not have visitors. The tablets helped them stay connected with loved ones who could not go inside the building.”

The Mayor also noted Megan’s persistence in achieving her dreams, no matter the odds. “Megan has experienced the death of both parents at a young age, delayed college graduation until the time was right, overcame challenges, all while using her gifts to benefit the community.”

In 2021, Megan launched the Pete & Thomas Foundation — a non-profit to honor her late parents, Joseph Pete Jr. and Holly Thomas. The foundation focuses on education, housing, health and wellness.

According to ABC 13 in Houston, before yesterday’s ceremony, Megan surprised three people with $5,000 each from her foundation to go towards education, housing and wellness.

Turner ended his message by referring to the “Body” rapper as “Megan Thee Stallion, Megan Thee Philanthropist and Megan Thee Inspiration.”

