Megan thee Stallion continues to win.

The 27-year-old rapper was awarded the Trailblazer Award at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday (March 22). The show took place at Los Angeles’ The Shrine Auditorium and was hosted by LL Cool J.

Megan thanked Kelly Rowland for presenting the award, calling her a “Houston legend.” She also gave a shout-out to her dedicated fan-base “the hotties.” Stars like Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, and Silk Sonic made appearances at the award show. Jennifer Lopez walked away with this year’s Icon Award. Other categories included best fan army, best lyrics, and TikTok bop of the year.

“I want to say with my platform, I will keep on continuing to be a voice for the voiceless, I will keep on fighting for all the injustices that me, my Black women, my Black men are facing, and I will keep showing up and showing out even in the face of adversity. I go by the name of Megan Thee Stallion, aka the Hot Girl Coach and if you ain’t know about me, ask your boo about me.”

Speaking of boos, Megan celebrated Valentine’s Day last month with her boyfriend of nearly two years. The two shared a private dinner and some flirty photos on Instagram. A rapper himself, Pardison Fontaine recently returned to music with his single “Hoop Earrings” directed by Sage English. The “Backin’ It Up” rapper released his albums UNDER8ED and Top Secret in 2019.

Megan thee Stallion also performed a rendition of “Megan’s Piano” and “Sweetest Pie” featuring Dua Lipa. The collaboration released on March 11 and boasts visuals directed by David Meyers.

He a player, but for Megan, he cuttin’ the whole team/ That body lookin’ nice/ I got cake and I know he want a slice

The Savage rapper continues to stay busy. A user on TikTok revealed last year that the artist had an upcoming collaboration with Popeyes. Her freestyle compilation Something For Thee Hotties debuted in the top five on the Billboard 200 last year.