Today (Mar. 11), three-time GRAMMY winner Megan Thee Stallion is back on the scene as she releases her brand new single “Sweetest Pie.” Featuring an assist from pop sensation Dua Lipa, the new bouncy track is the perfect upbeat offering to send fans into the weekend with something to cruise to.

The accompanying visual sees the two stars in an indescribable wonderland setting, and one would expect nothing less than expert execution given that David Meyers led the charge as director. In the new track, Dua Lipa opens it up with her signature catchy cadence as the duo is surrounded by mystical illusions:

Oh this the ride of your life, I might just give you a bite/ Hold on ’cause baby I might, I might just give you a bite of the sweetest pie/ Real hot girl shit

Back in October, Megan Thee Stallion kept fans fed with her Something For Thee Hotties EP, calling it “a gift to [her] hotties” that will “hold y’all over for the rest of the year.” Prior to that was her debut album Good News, which boasted 17 songs and a slew of high-profile features like Beyonce, Young Thug, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, SZA, Lil Durk, and many more.

In terms of other collaborations, Megan recently landed a global collaboration with DJ Snake, Ozuna and Lisa of BLACKPINK on “SG,” as well as a viral remix of BTS’ smash hit “Butter.” Last year, Megan unveiled her partnership with Popeyes, with the creation of her very own limited edition ‘Hottie’ Sauce. 2021 also saw Megan star in campaigns for the likes of Coach and NIKE, attend her first Met Gala, appear on the covers of magazines including ESSENCE and Sports Illustrated.

Be sure to press play on Megan Thee Stallion’s brand new single with Dua Lipa down below.